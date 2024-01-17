Shwapno opens ‘Diabetic Corner'

M Anis Ud Dowla, founder chairman of Advanced Chemical Industries (ACI), cuts a ribbon to inaugurate Shwapno’s new service, named “Diabetic Corner” at its Gulshan-1 outlet in Dhaka today. Photo: ACI Group

Shwapno, one of the largest retail chains in Bangladesh, has launched a new service, named 'Diabetic Corner', to provide more facilities for customers and create mass awareness about diabetes.

Initially, customers will get the benefit of the new service at all Shwapno outlets in Gulshan 1, Gulshan 2, Banani and Bashundhara.

ACI Nutrilife low GI rice, cans of Coca Cola zero, Ensure Diabetes Care drink powder, Splenda sweetener, Kiswan sugar-free biscuits, Iko sugar-free crackers, Quaker Oats, Well Food sugar-free toast, and Zerocal sweeteners will be available at the 'Diabetic Corner'.

This service will be gradually available in all Shwapno outlets across the country, read a press release.

M Anis Ud Dowla, founder chairman of Advanced Chemical Industries (ACI), inaugurated the 'Diabetic Corner' at Shwapno's Gulshan-1 outlet in Dhaka today.

"Diabetic patients can live a very good life if they can live within the rules. Therefore, daily essential products should be easily available for diabetics," he said while inaugurating the service.

"I am a diabetic myself. I know how much time it takes to find this food or other essentials. So, we are making this diabetes corner at Shwapno. And I want not only ACI products, but all companies' products to be here so that buyers can choose according to their needs and preferences."

"I hope and trust that you (customers) will enrich us with ideas by supporting us in the future. We believe in customer service. Shwapno as a company always works for the customers," he added.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director of Shwapno, said, "I am thrilled to introduce Shwapno's Diabetic Corner, a dedicated space inspired by our chairman M Anis Ud Dowla's vision and your health-conscious needs. From diabetic-friendly foods to essential health equipment, this corner is a commitment to your well-being."

Sohel Tanvir Khan, business director, said, "In Bangladesh, one crore 30 lakh people are diabetic. This number is increasing every year. We take great pride in offering specialised products for individuals managing diabetes. We are hopeful to introduce even more products in this category in the coming days."

Mahadi Faisal, head of marketing, said, "The Diabetic Corner at Shwapno is more than just a section; it is a testament to our dedication to providing healthier options without compromising on taste. We recognise that individuals managing diabetes often face restrictions on their dietary choices, and we aim to make their shopping experience both nutritious and delightful."

Among others, Abu Naser, operations director of Shwapno, was also present.