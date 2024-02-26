Shanta Forum recognised as champion at ESSAB Safety Excellence Award

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal hands over an award and a safety certificate to a representative of Shanta Holdings at the 9th International Fire, Safety and Security Expo 2024 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka recently. Photo: Shanta Holdings

Shanta Forum, the first twin towers of the country, was named champion in the commercial building category at the ESSAB Safety Excellence Award 2024.

One of the key highlights of Shanta Forum's outstanding safety infrastructure is its firefighting and smoke detection system, read a press release.

Equipped with advanced detection technology and water sprinklers, this system ensures rapid response and effective containment in case of emergencies, enhancing the overall safety of the premises.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal handed over the award and safety certificate to a representative of Shanta Holdings at the 9th International Fire, Safety and Security Expo 2024 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

To fortify fire-safety measures, Shanta Forum incorporated a two-hour UL-certified fire-resistant door in its fire stairs, sensor-based mechanical ventilation system in the basements, and a central fire command and control room.

Manned 24/7 by a professional monitoring team, this command centre ensures real-time monitoring and coordination through a fully integrated iBMS system, providing an additional layer of security and responsiveness in case of any incident.

The Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) assessed and recognised the best buildings in the country for outstanding implementation of fire safety systems in premises.