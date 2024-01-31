Seven Rings Cement holds digital management conference

S Raihan Ahmed, vice-chairman of SSGIL (Shun Shing Group International Ltd) BD Operation, poses for photographs with participants of a conference, styled “Digital Seven Rings Cement: A Management Conference”, organised by Seven Rings Cement at the Four Points by Sheraton in Gulshan recently. Photo: Seven Rings Cement

Seven Rings Cement recently organised a conference styled the "Digital Seven Rings Cement: A Management Conference", at the Four Points by Sheraton in Gulshan.

S Raihan Ahmed, vice-chairman of SSGIL (Shun Shing Group International Ltd) BD Operation, attended the conference as chief guest, said a press release.

Tahmina Ahmed, managing director, virtually joined the event, where Anika Ali Chowdhury, director of digitalisation at the cement company, and Saif Rahman, director, were present.

The conference served as a platform to explore the intricacies of the company's digitalisation roadmap, aiming to comprehensively understand and strategise for the evolving landscape of technology.

Emphasising the importance of setting clear digital goals, the conference aimed to define the company's objectives in the digital realm.

The event also focused on change management, process re-engineering, business intelligence, and introduced technology-related key performance indicators for each department.

Among others, all the chief experience officers, senior general managers, general managers, and other high-ranking officials were present.