Nagad, Pran-RFL Group ink deal on digital finance, consumer goods integration

Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive director of Nagad, and Uzma Chowdhury, finance director of Pran-RFL Group, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Nagad

Nagad has forged a corporate partnership with Pran-RFL Group, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of digital finance and consumer goods integration.

Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive director of the mobile financial service (MFS) provider, and Uzma Chowdhury, finance director of Pran-RFL Group, penned the deal at the former's head office in Dhaka recently, according to a press release.

This partnership promises to streamline transactions, enhance accessibility to digital financial services, and foster greater operational efficiency across the supply chain with the convergence of Nagad's innovative MFS solutions and Pran-RFL Group's extensive industry footprint.

Nagad strongly believes this collaboration with Pran-RFL Group is an important step towards reimagining the future of digital finance integration.

By harnessing their collective strength, both organisations will work with the aim to drive innovation, expand financial inclusion, and enhance the lives of millions across the country.

Nagad has a customer base of 9 crore, with daily average transactions standing at Tk 1,800.

Among others, Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan, head of business sales at Nagad, and other senior officials from the two companies were also present.