MetLife launches insurance sales app for agents

MetLife Bangladesh has recently launched a mobile sales app, named "MyLife", tailored exclusively to agents of the life insurer.

Mohammad Jainul Bari, chairman of the Insurance Development & Regulatory Authority (IDRA), inaugurated the app in Dhaka, the insurer said in a press release.

MyLife integrates advanced digital technology to assist agents in their daily tasks, including offering tailored product recommendations and presentations to customers, and managing after-sales services directly from their mobile devices.

This app is set to revolutionise the way MetLife's agents interact with both new and existing customers, ensuring a faster and more efficient insurance purchase and service experience.

Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer of MetLife Bangladesh, said the MyLife mobile app is a testament to their commitment to continue investing in the development of agents.

"The app will enhance our agents' ability to serve our customers more effectively, offering convenience and transparency during the purchase of MetLife's insurance solutions," he said.

"I am confident that this app will significantly boost customer confidence in the country's insurance sector."

Among others, Jafar Sadeque Chowdhury, additional managing director of the life insurer, was present.