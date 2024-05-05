Mahbubur Rahman re-elected chairman of Eastland Insurance

Mahbubur Rahman has been re-elected chairman of Eastland Insurance Company for another three-year term.

Rahman is the founder chairman of the insurer and International Publications Limited and chairman of the National Housing Finance & Investments Ltd.

He is also the chairman of ETBL Holdings and its subsidiaries, the insurer said in a press release.

He is a former president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry and chairman of National Bank.

He was honoured as the Presidential Friend of Indonesia in 2012 in Jakarta by Susilo Bambang Yodyono, then president of Indonesia.

He was awarded "The Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 by the "DHL-The Daily Star" at the Bangladesh Business Awards.

Rahman has been honoured by The Daily Star as an "Eminent Personality for Lifetime Contribution to Nation-Building" in 2016.

He has been awarded the "FBCCI Business Excellence Award 2023" during the FBCCI's 50th anniversary celebration at the Bangladesh Business Summit.