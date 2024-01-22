Inner Wheel celebrates 100 years of operations

Trish Douglas, president of the International Inner Wheel, and Bina Vyas, former president of Inner Wheel, cut a ribbon to inaugurate a Neonatal ICU at the Dhaka Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital at Uttara recently. Photo: Inner Wheel

Inner Wheel, an international voluntary organisation for women, recently celebrated its 100 years of operations.

Trish Douglas, president of the International Inner Wheel (IIW), inaugurated the celebration programme organised by its clubs under District 345 in Bangladesh.

As part of the programme, the IIW president visited the Dhaka Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital in Uttara, where she donated medical equipment and accessories for setting up a "Neonatal ICU" at the hospital, said a press release.

She also visited the gynae and obstetrics ward of the hospital, where she planted saplings.

Gouglas also visited the National Memorial in Savar and placed floral wreaths to pay homage to the martyrs of Bangladesh's Liberation War.

She was accompanied by Bina Vyas, former president of the IW, and Sissel H Michelsen, chairman of the constitution, also joined all the programmes.

Among others, Dilruba Ahmed, former board director of the IIW, Sharmin Raman, district chairman, and Tahera Wahid, former district chairman, were also present.