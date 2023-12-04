ICC Bangladesh holds workshop

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, vice-president of ICC Bangladesh and CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, speaks at a workshop styled “Settlement of Documentary Credit Disputes through ADR: Review of ICC Arbitration & DOCDEX Cases” in Dhaka recently. Photo: ICC Bangladesh

ICC Bangladesh organised a daylong workshop on "Settlement of Documentary Credit Disputes through ADR: Review of ICC Arbitration & DOCDEX Cases" in Dhaka recently.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, vice-president of ICC Bangladesh and CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, inaugurated the workshop, the global business organisation said in a press release.

Ataur Rahman, secretary general of ICCB, and KM Lutfor Rahman, a resource person of the workshop, were present in the inaugural session of the workshop.

A total of 96 participants from 25 banks, including four from the Bangladesh Institute of Business Management, attended the event.