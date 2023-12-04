Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Mon Dec 4, 2023 09:40 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 4, 2023 09:39 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

ICC Bangladesh holds workshop

Star Business Desk
Mon Dec 4, 2023 09:40 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 4, 2023 09:39 PM
Naser Ezaz Bijoy, vice-president of ICC Bangladesh and CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, speaks at a workshop styled “Settlement of Documentary Credit Disputes through ADR: Review of ICC Arbitration & DOCDEX Cases” in Dhaka recently. Photo: ICC Bangladesh

ICC Bangladesh organised a daylong workshop on "Settlement of Documentary Credit Disputes through ADR: Review of ICC Arbitration & DOCDEX Cases" in Dhaka recently.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, vice-president of ICC Bangladesh and CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, inaugurated the workshop, the global business organisation said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ataur Rahman, secretary general of ICCB, and KM Lutfor Rahman, a resource person of the workshop, were present in the inaugural session of the workshop.

A total of 96 participants from 25 banks, including four from the Bangladesh Institute of Business Management, attended the event.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
tib
|বাংলাদেশ

রোহিঙ্গা সংকট মোকাবিলায় বিশ্বব্যাংক-এডিবির ঋণ নয়, চাই অনুদান: টিআইবি

‘রোহিঙ্গা সংকট মোকাবিলায় সহায়তার হাত বাড়িয়ে বিশ্বব্যাংক ও এডিবি প্রমাণ করার একটি সুযোগও পাচ্ছে যে, তাদের লক্ষ্য শুধুমাত্র নির্বিচার ঋণ ব্যবসাতে সীমাবদ্ধ নয়।’

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

মনোনয়ন বাতিল বেড়েছে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification