ICB Asset Management Company hands over 60% interim dividend to ICB
The Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) has received a dividend warrant for a 60 percent interim dividend declared by the ICB Asset Management Company.
Mahmuda Akhter, chief executive officer of the company, handed over the warrant to Prof Suborna Barua, chairman of the ICB, at the latter's office in Dhaka today, according to a press release.
Among others, Md Abul Hossain, managing director of ICB, along with other officials of the company and ICB were also present.
