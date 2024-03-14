Howlader Maria & Co opens office in Banani

Iwama Kiminori, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, poses for photographs at the launching ceremony of Howlader Maria & Co’s latest publication, styled “Taxation Handbook For Investors In Bangladesh,” co-authored by Maria Howlader and Mohammad Golam Sarwar in Banani, Dhaka recently. Photo: ICAB

Howlader Maria & Co (HmAC), a chartered accountancy firm in Bangladesh, has opened their office in Banani, Dhaka.

Iwama Kiminori, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, attended the programme as chief guest, said a press release.

The chartered accountancy firm also launched its latest publication, styled "Taxation Handbook For Investors In Bangladesh," co-authored by Maria Howlader and Mohammad Golam Sarwar.

The handbook offers comprehensive insights into taxation laws, aligning with the recent Income Tax Act of 2023.

It provides investors with essential guidance on navigating tax regulations and optimising opportunities within the Bangladeshi business landscape.

"We are thrilled to mark this occasion with the inauguration of our new office space and the launch of our latest publication," said Sarwar.

"The handbook aims to empower investors with the knowledge and tools necessary for success in our dynamic business environment," he added.

The handbook covers a wide range of topics, including pre-investment assessment, company registration, regulatory requirements, and mode of entry for investors.

It also offers valuable information on Bangladesh's strategic advantages, economic overview, regulatory frameworks, infrastructure, labour force, and legal environment.

Among others, Yuji Ando, country representative of JETRO-Dhaka, was present as guest of honour at the launching programme, where Myungho Lee, president of JBCCI, and Humayun Kabir, former president of ICAB, were also present.