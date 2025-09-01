Guardian Life Insurance launches redesigned mobile app

Guardian Life Insurance Limited has unveiled a newly redesigned mobile application, Guardian Life, redefining the way people engage with insurance.

The app, now available on both Android and iOS platforms, combines functionality with intuitive design, offering a seamless and modern user experience, according to a press release.

Following months of research, design innovation and technological development, the insurer has created a platform that is both smart and accessible to a wide spectrum of users.

Catering to long-standing policyholders as well as first-time explorers, the app provides a comprehensive one-stop solution.

Commenting on the launch, Sheikh Rakibul Karim, additional managing director and acting chief executive officer of Guardian Life Insurance Limited, said: "We have been working tirelessly to enhance the digital experience across all platforms."

"The new app, guided by a data-driven approach, has been developed to enrich user engagement and marks an important step in the digital transformation we envisage for the insurance sector."

Users can register with either a phone number or email address, with no prior policy required. Digital insurance products such as Guardian Accidental Care and Guardian Cancer Care can now be purchased entirely online. For those considering long-term protection, the in-built smart advisor suggests policies tailored to individual needs.

The app also introduces cashless IPD service requests, alleviating the need for immediate cash during medical emergencies.

In addition, telemedicine services, doctor appointments, medicine delivery, ambulance requests and even home sample collection have been seamlessly integrated into the platform.