French embassy holds summit on hydrology

Bangladesh should emphasis the use of smart technology in flood forecasting along with proper management of water resources, according to speakers of a summit.

The Embassy of France in Bangladesh organised the "France + Bangladesh Summit" on hydrology and flood forecasting at the InterContinental Dhaka recently, said a press release.

Marie Masdupuy, ambassador of France to Bangladesh, and SM Shahidul Islam, director general of Water Development Board, attended the summit along with scholars, eminent personalities and dignitaries from various ministries, embassies, and academic institutions.

The summit identified some specialised areas of opportunities for both Bangladesh and France, including deployment of virtual stations to forecast river discharge and water levels to reinforce early warning system for flood, monitoring of water quality and land, and using space imagery in collaboration with a group of French and Bangladeshi researchers.