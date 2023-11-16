Eskayef signs deal for export of high-tech bio products

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd signed an agreement with a multinational biotech company in Dhaka today for the export of high-tech biological vial products.

Under this agreement, Eskayef will export biological vial products to different parts of the world.

Eskayef will supply millions of biological vials annually to the global supply chain. This export agreement is a milestone for Bangladesh's pharmaceutical sector as it signifies the biggest ever annual export contract made by any pharmaceutical company in the country, according to a press release.

Simeen Rahman, group CEO of Transcom Limited and managing director and CEO of Eskayef Pharmaceuticals, said, "Exporting biological vials is not just a milestone for Eskayef, I believe it is a great step taken to serve millions of patients."

"It is a moment to be proud of for the country as this achievement marks the level of advancement of Bangladesh's pharmaceutical industry now that high-tech biological products are being made in Bangladesh for export," she added.

"We are exporting not only the generics but also the high-tech products and this is a milestone in the history of Bangladesh that a biological product, that is a high-tech product, will be exported from Bangladesh," said Maj Gen Mohammad Yousuf, director general of the Directorate General of Drug Administration.

"The biological products that will be exported through this collaboration will surely be beneficial for humankind," said National Professor AK Azad Khan.

Eskayef has been manufacturing biological products from its dedicated facility for the Bangladesh market since 2012.

The facility is equipped with modern technology and machinery capable of producing world class biotech products while maintaining the highest level of GMP standards.

Eskayef will go for further production capacity expansion to serve the supply requirement.

The major global accreditations of Eskayef include US FDA, UK MHRA, EU GMP, Brazil ANVISA, Australia TGA and South Africa SAHPRA and with these approvals by the world's stringent pharmaceutical regulatory authorities, Eskayef is positioning itself to become a global pharma company by setting the highest standards of quality, safety and efficacy of its medicines, said the press release.