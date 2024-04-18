Epic Health Care to launch 3rd branch in Ctg tomorrow

Organisation News
Thu Apr 18, 2024 06:42 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 18, 2024 06:47 PM

Thu Apr 18, 2024 06:42 PM Last update on: Thu Apr 18, 2024 06:47 PM

The new branch of Epic Health Care, a healthcare provider in Chattogram, is set to inaugurate in the port city tomorrow (Friday).

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam will be present in the opening ceremony of the new branch at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital's (CMCH) East Gate in the city's Panchlaish area around 4:00pm.

It is mentionable, Epic Health Care is the only ISO 15189 accredited laboratory in Chattogram.

Epic Health Care Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) TM Hannan informed these at a press meet today.

