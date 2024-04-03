Edison, Tailg Group ink deal on EVs

Aminur Rashid, chairman of Edison Group, and Yingsheng Chen, president of Dongguan Tailg Trading Company, pose for photographs after signing an agreement on electric vehicles in Dhaka recently. Photo: Edison Group

Edison Technologies, a subsidiary of Edison Group, has signed a partnership agreement with Tailg Group to launch electric vehicles (EVs) in Bangladesh.

Aminur Rashid, chairman of Edison Group, and Yingsheng Chen, president of Tailg Group, inked the deal in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

Under this agreement, Tailg will provide expertise and support in launching electric vehicles tailored to meet the needs of the Bangladesh market.

"As a pioneering force in Bangladesh's technological landscape, Edison Group is committed to driving innovation and sustainability," said Rashid.

"Our partnership with Tailg Group signifies our dedication to revolutionising the automotive industry in Bangladesh by introducing eco-friendly transportation options," he added.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Edison Group to bring EVs to Bangladesh," said Chen.

"With our combined expertise and resources, we are confident in our ability to provide innovative and sustainable mobility solutions that will positively impact the lives of Bangladesh's citizens," he added.

TAILG is now the leading manufacturer of electric bicycles, motorcycles, and tricycles in China and the second-biggest supplier in the international market.

Currently, they are operating in 90 countries and have 11 manufacturing plants and 8,000 employees.

Ashraful Haque, executive director of Edison Group, Rezaul Hasan, head of EV business, Jahangir Alam, head of after-sales service, and Tareq Mozumder, head of marketing, were present.

Among others, Qinshi Wu, head of marketing of Tailg Group, Ma Jin, country manager, and Duan Fen, business analyst, were also present.