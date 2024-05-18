Edison, GPH Ispat sign deal on using materials

Aminur Rashid, chairman and CEO of Edison Real Estate, and Mohammed Jahangir Alam, managing director of GPH Ispat, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the realtor’s headquarters in the capital’s Tejgaon recently. Photo: Edison Real Estate

Edison Real Estate recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with GPH Ispat at the realtor's headquarters in the capital's Tejgaon, enabling the former to use materials designed to optimise performance.

Aminur Rashid, chairman and CEO of the realtor, and Mohammed Jahangir Alam, managing director of GPH Ispat, an integrated steel manufacturing company, inked the deal, the realtor said in a press release.

This partnership agreement ensures the usage of materials designed to optimise performance while minimising the environmental impact.

These materials incorporate innovative technologies and sustainable practices, ensuring that the projects are not only built to last but also contribute to a greener future.

Md Alamgir Kabir, chairman of the steel manufacturing company, Salehin Musfique Sadaf, director, and Md Anamul Islam, general manager for head of corporate sales, were present.

Masud Alam, additional director of the realtor, Mohammed Taiabur Rahman, general manager for head of marketing and customer experience, and Suman Chandra Mazumdar, assistant general manager for supply chain management, along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present.