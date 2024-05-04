Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Sat May 4, 2024 09:52 PM
Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 09:52 PM

DESCO MIC gets Tier 3 certification

The Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited's (DESCO's) Master Information Centre (MIC) has received Tier 3 certification in both design and facility from the Uptime Institute of the USA.

Although numerous organisations have attained Tier III design certification, DESCO stands out as the first to secure both TCDD (Tier Certification of Design Documents) and TCCF (Tier Certification of Constructed Facility), according to a press release.

The 4,000 square foot DESCO MIC project, is led by Senior Manager Mahruba Chowdhury, a PMP certified engineer.

DESCO has fortified its infrastructure with diverse technological advancements by integrating supervisory control and data acquisition, and unified metering system and outage communication and management system.

Among others, senior officials from DESCO and Oculin Tech BD were also present.

