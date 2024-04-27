Delta Life Insurance Company organises ‘Annual Business Conference’

Hafiz Ahmed Mazumdar, chairman of Delta Life Insurance Company, attends an “Annual Business Conference-2023” of the life insurer at Hotel Sea Palace in Cox’s Bazar recently. Photo: Delta Life Insurance Company

Delta Life Insurance Company recently organised its "Annual Business Conference-2023" at Hotel Sea Palace in Cox's Bazar.

Hafiz Ahmed Mazumdar, chairman of the life insurer, attended the programme as chief guest, the insurer said in a press release.

Anwarul Haque, chief executive officer (current charge) of the life insurer, presided over the event, where Adeeba Rahman, director and chairman of the executive committee, and Zeyad Rahman and Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, directors, were present as special guests.

More than 1,000 qualified development officers of the insurer attended the programme, where the best performers were awarded.

Among others, Uttam Kumar Sadhu, deputy managing director and convener of the conference management committee of the life insurer, was also present.