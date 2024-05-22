DBH Finance declares 15% cash dividend

Nasir A Choudhury, chairman of DBH Finance, presides over the company’s 28th annual general meeting, which was held virtually recently. The meeting declared a 15 percent cash dividend for 2023. Photo: DBH Finance

DBH Finance declared a 15 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The announcement came at the company's 28th annual general meeting, which was held virtually recently, according to a press release.

Nasir A Choudhury, chairman of the company, presided over the meeting.

Choudhury expressed satisfaction over the company's performance, saying the company demonstrated resilience and strength despite the difficult operating conditions and overall slowdown in the economy.

"The initiatives undertaken by the management to improve risk management and service quality contributed positively to continued profits," he said, hoping the trend would hold in the future.

AMR Chowdhury, vice-chairman of the company, joined the meeting alongside Mehreen Hassan, Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Nazir Rahim Chowdhury, Khandkar Manwarul Islam, Maj Gen (retd) Syeed Ahmed, and Imran Rahman, directors.

Nasimul Baten, managing director and CEO, highlighted the fact that DBH has seen only 0.86 percent of its loans become non-performing loans.

Among others, Jashim Uddin, company secretary of DBH Finance, and general shareholders also attended the meeting.