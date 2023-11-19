CIS-BCCI gets new president

Mohammad Ali Deen has recently been elected president of the Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CIS-BCCI) for a three-year term.

Ali is the director of Runner Motors Ltd and general secretary of the Bangladesh Automobiles Assemblers and Manufacturers Association, read a press release.

Rashadul Hossain Chowdhury, vice-president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and Jadab Debnath, chairman of Jadroo Group and Blue Back Corporation Ltd, have been elected senior vice-president and vice-president of the CIS-BCCI Board.

Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, managing director of Technomedia Ltd, Dilip Kumar Agarwala, managing director of Diamond World Ltd, Lokiat Ullah, deputy managing director of Biopharma Ltd, Salma Hossain Ash, managing director of Rupoker Properties, Shafquat Haider, managing director of Ciproco Computers, Tauhida Sultana, managing director of Advance Homes, Md Hasen Ali, managing director of Hasen Jute Industries, and Md Farukul Islam Shova, chairman of Ahmed Trade International, were elected as directors of the 17-member board of directors.

Abdul Latif Sarker, managing director of Shafiul Moznavin Construction, Md Khayer Mia, managing director of Hyacinth Group, Md Enamul Haque, executive director of Concord Real Estate & Development, Khan Md Iqbal, chairman and managing director of Alvi Group, Md Razib Pervez, proprietor of M/S Roadmap Enterprise, and Sudhir Chowdhury, managing director of Chowdhury Food & Feed Agro Industries, are the other directors on the board.