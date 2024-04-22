Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Mon Apr 22, 2024 09:05 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 09:03 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

BRB Hospitals celebrates 10th anniversary

Star Business Desk
Mon Apr 22, 2024 09:05 PM Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 09:03 PM
Md Shamsur Rahman, director of BRB Hospitals, and Md Parvez Rahman, managing director, cut a ribbon to inaugurate a programme celebrating 10 years of operations of the hospital at Panthapath in Dhaka recently. Photo: BRB Hospitals

BRB Hospitals, a concern of BRB Group, recently celebrated 10 years of operations in the health sector.

The authorities concerned organised a programme to mark the anniversary at the hospital's premises in the capital's Panthapath, said a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Md Parvez Rahman, managing director of the hospital, inaugurated the programme.

Md Shamsur Rahman, director of the hospital, was present as chief guest.

Other senior officials of the hospital and BRB group were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
হাছান মাহমুদ
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধানমন্ত্রীর থাইল্যান্ড সফরে ৫ চুক্তি ও সমঝোতা স্মারক সইয়ের সম্ভাবনা: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা আগামী ২৪ থেকে ২৯ এপ্রিল থাইল্যান্ডের ব্যাংককে সরকারি সফর এবং ইউনাইটেড নেশনস ইকনোমিক অ্যান্ড সোশ্যাল কমিশন ফর এশিয়া অ্যান্ড প্যাসিফিকের (ইউএনএসক্যাপ) ৮০তম অধিবেশনে যোগদান...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্বাস্থ্য

গরমে ডায়রিয়ার প্রকোপ: একদিনে পটুয়াখালীতে ১১৬, গাজীপুরে ২৩ রোগী হাসপাতালে

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification