BRB Hospitals celebrates 10th anniversary

Md Shamsur Rahman, director of BRB Hospitals, and Md Parvez Rahman, managing director, cut a ribbon to inaugurate a programme celebrating 10 years of operations of the hospital at Panthapath in Dhaka recently. Photo: BRB Hospitals

BRB Hospitals, a concern of BRB Group, recently celebrated 10 years of operations in the health sector.

The authorities concerned organised a programme to mark the anniversary at the hospital's premises in the capital's Panthapath, said a press release.

Md Parvez Rahman, managing director of the hospital, inaugurated the programme.

Md Shamsur Rahman, director of the hospital, was present as chief guest.

Other senior officials of the hospital and BRB group were also present.