ACI Motors launches Yamaha FZS version 4.0

ACI Motors Limited, a technical collaboration partner of Yamaha, recently launched a new bike model, the Yamaha FZS version 4.0, in the Bangladesh market at a price of Tk 299,500.

Initially, the bike will be available in six colours and can be purchased with attractive discounts through online pre-booking.

Eishin Chihana, chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group, inaugurated the new bike model at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka, the automobile company said in a press release.

FH Ansarey, managing director of ACI Motors, and Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director, were present at the launching ceremony.

Powered by a 150cc FI engine, the Yamaha FZS version 4.0 boasts class D headlights with position lamps, an LCD metre, LED flashers and the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect App (Bluetooth connectivity app).

The bike comes with two advanced safety features -- a single-channel ABS braking system and a traction control system, typically seen in sports or higher cubic capacity (cc) motorcycles.

Both features are crucial for ensuring the rider's safety, particularly in Bangladesh's riding conditions.

In 2008, the FZS version 1 was launched in the country, earning widespread popularity due to its stylish design and innovative features.

The success of this model led to the release of more bikes in the FZ series, continuing to captivate riders.

Last year, Yamaha Bangladesh introduced the FZS version 3.0 deluxe, which was a huge success.

Since its partnership with ACI Motors in 2016, Yamaha has gained even more popularity among both young and experienced Bangladeshi bikers.

