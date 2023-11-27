Abdul Matlub Ahmad elected as IBCCI chairman

Abdul Matlub Ahmad, chairman of Nitol Motors Ltd and ex-president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, has been elected as president of the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) for a two-year term (2023-2025).

Md Shamsul Alam, chairman of the IBCCI election board, today announced M Shoeb Chowdhury, chairman of HSTC Ltd and vice-president of Consul Core, and Sanjay Basu, country head of Sun Pharmaceuticals (Bangladesh) Ltd, as vice-presidents of the chamber, said a press release.

Amit Kumar, country head of the State Bank of India, Md Abdul Wahed, managing director of Quality Enterprise, Dewan Sultan Ahmed, chairman and managing director of Bangladesh System Technology Ltd, were voted as secretary general, joint secretary general and treasurer respectively in the 24-member board of the IBCCI.

Mohammad Ali of Fatullah Steel Re-Rolling Mills, Md Bazlur Rahman of BR Spinning Mills Ltd, Farkhunda Jabeen Khan of Divine Beauty Lounge, Motiar Rahman of M/S Sharothi Enterprise, Liakat Ali Bhuiyan of Brick Works Development Ltd, Budhaditya Mukherjee of Asian Paints Ltd, Md Julfikar Sheikh of Ion Exchange Environment Management (BD) Ltd, and Ajit Kumar of Agion Laboratories Pvt Ltd, were elected as directors.

SK Mahfuz Hamid of Gulf Orient Seaways, Anil Kumar of Arvind Ltd, Sumit Goswami of Axis Bank Ltd, Biswajit Kumar Das of Dabur Bangladesh Private Ltd, Pinku Roy of Agro Tech Foods (Bangladesh) Pvt Ltd, Subrata Dutta Gupta of Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Mohammad Ali Deen of Runner Automobiles PLC, Rabiul Alam of MKK Logistics, Amit Kumar Tiwari of Torrecid Bangladesh Ltd, and Mule Venkataratna Reddy of Venkris Energy Ltd, are the other members of the board.