Star Business Desk
Sat Mar 16, 2024 09:53 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 16, 2024 10:06 PM

AAMCMF leaders meet state minister for commerce

Hasan Imam, president of the Association of Asset Management Companies and Mutual Funds, greets Ahasanul Islam Titu, state minister for commerce, with a bouquet while making a courtesy call on at his office in Dhaka last week. Among others, Waqar Ahmad Choudhury, vice-president of the association, was also present. Photo: AAMCMF

The leaders of the Association of Asset Management Companies and Mutual Funds (AAMCMF), led by its president Hasan Imam, had a meeting with State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu at his office in Dhaka last week. 

The primary focus of the meeting was to engage in discussions regarding various aspects of the mutual funds industry, read a press release. 

Their presence underscores the diverse expertise and representation within AAMCMF, suggesting a collaborative effort to address and deliberate on matters pertinent to the mutual funds industry. 

Among others, Waqar Ahmad Choudhury, vice-president of the association, was also present.

