AAMCMF leaders meet state minister for commerce

The leaders of the Association of Asset Management Companies and Mutual Funds (AAMCMF), led by its president Hasan Imam, had a meeting with State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu at his office in Dhaka last week.

The primary focus of the meeting was to engage in discussions regarding various aspects of the mutual funds industry, read a press release.

Their presence underscores the diverse expertise and representation within AAMCMF, suggesting a collaborative effort to address and deliberate on matters pertinent to the mutual funds industry.

