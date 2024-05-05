6 firefighters get ‘Nirbhik Sanmanana 2024’ award

Samanta Lal Sen, minister for health and family welfare, poses for photographs with recipients of “Nirbhik Sanmanana 2024” at Bengal Multimedia Studio, 95 Tejgaon in the capital on Saturday. Photo: RR Kabel

Six firemen have been honoured by RTV in collaboration with RR Kabel with the "Nirbhik Sanmanana 2024" award for risking their lives to save other people and their property.

Samanta Lal Sen, minister for health and family welfare, handed over the award to the winners at the Bengal Multimedia Studio in the capital's Tejgaon on Saturday, according to a press release.

"I have seen many fire service workers injured and in very critical condition after taking part in rescue operations," said Sen.

"You have to see their contributions to believe it. I am grateful to RTV and RR Kabel for honouring them," he added.

Actor Ataur Rahman, who received the Independence Award and Ekushey Padak, Leenu Billah, freedom fighter and musician, musician Khurshid Alam, and ANM Manzoor Morshed, director of RR Imperial Electricals, were also awarded at the programme.

Among others, Lt Col Md Rezaul Karim, director (planning, development and training division) of the Directorate of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense, and Mahbub Hossain Mridha, director and CEO of RR Imperial Electricals, were also present.