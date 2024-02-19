3 future architects gets KSRM Awards

Mir Manjurur Rahman, chief architect of the ministry of housing and public works, poses for photographs with award-winning future architects at KSRM Awards at IAB Centre in the capital’s Agargaon recently. Photo: KSRM

Kabir Steel Re-Rolling Mills (KSRM) and the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) awarded three talented future architects for submitting the best undergraduate theses.

Fahim Ashfaq Farooqui from the Chittagong University of Science and Technology (CHUTE) placed first, Mahia Mustari Nausheen from the Bangladesh University of Science and Technology (BUET) placed second, while Israt Jahan from the Bangladesh University of Science and Technology (BUET) got third place.

The winners were given cheques of Tk 1 lakh, Tk 75,000 and Tk 50 respectively alongside a memento, read a press release.

Mir Manjurur Rahman, chief architect of the ministry of housing and public works, handed over the awards and mementos to the winners as chief guest at the IAB Centre in the capital's Agargaon recently.

"This initiative of KSRM and IAB is highly commendable," said Rahman.

In 2019, KSRM and IAB signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 10 years under which they present awards to future architects by showcasing projects based on the best research papers.

Under that agreement, final year undergraduate students from 13 reputed architecture educational institutions participate in the competition.

The top three from each educational institution then participate in the final competition.

Colonel (retd) Md Ashfaqul Islam, general manager of market research and development branch at KSRM, said in his speech: "The cheerful mind of the youth is the main force of building our future citizens. If you recognise these beautiful thoughts, it will serve as a helpful force in building the dreams and aspirations of the present and future generations."

Among others, Mizanul Islam, media and public relations adviser at KSRM, Saiful Alam Chowdhury, legal adviser, and Moniruzzaman Riad, deputy manager, were also present.