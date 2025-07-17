World Bank reiterates support for reforms and growth

The World Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to support Bangladesh's development priorities as Johannes Zutt, World Bank vice president for South Asia, concluded his first official visit to the country yesterday.

Zutt met Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and praised the interim government for undertaking critical reforms to strengthen economic resilience and improve transparency in public institutions.

He also briefed the chief adviser on ongoing and planned World Bank assistance, according to a press release.

Last fiscal year, the World Bank committed over $3 billion to Bangladesh to improve essential services such as health, water and sanitation, and social protection. The funding also aimed to boost infrastructure investment, promote environmental sustainability, and support financial and public sector reforms.

"I am delighted to return to Bangladesh, where the people—and notably the youth—are determined to have a better future," Zutt said, adding that the partnership has helped lift millions out of poverty.

He pledged continued support to build economic and climate resilience, attract private investment, and create meaningful employment opportunities.

During his visit, Zutt also held meetings with the finance and planning advisers, the Bangladesh Bank governor, the special envoy for international affairs, and private sector representatives to discuss emerging challenges and opportunities.

The World Bank has been a key development partner for Bangladesh since independence, committing more than $46 billion in International Development Association financing through grants, interest-free loans, and concessional credits to advance the country's growth agenda.