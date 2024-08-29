Business
Star Business Report
Thu Aug 29, 2024 06:47 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 29, 2024 06:55 PM

Most Viewed

Business

White paper to focus on mega projects, not all dev projects: Debapriya

The 12-member panel held its first meeting today, the next one on Sep 3
Star Business Report
Thu Aug 29, 2024 06:47 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 29, 2024 06:55 PM
White paper to focus mega projects, not all dev projects: Debapriya

The committee formed for the preparation of a white paper on the state of Bangladesh economy will discuss the country's mega projects instead of all development projects.

The 12-member panel will also shed light on additional projects, which it may feel necessary at the time of discussing mega projects, said Debapriya Bhattacharya, leader of the panel.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

If necessary, it will also advise on the annual development programme, he said.

"This committee will work to determine the basis of the current state of the economy. We will try to identify where the interim government stands now. It will help them to enlighten the reform tasks," said Bhattacharya, who is also a distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

"Our next meeting will be held on Tuesday," he said at a press briefing after the first meeting of the committee at the Planning Commission in Dhaka's Agargaon.

The government formed the panel on Wednesday to prepare the white paper so that strategic steps can be taken to stabilise the economy, reach the country's sustainable development goals, and mitigate challenges after Bangladesh graduates from the group of least developed countries.

The committee members include Professor AK Enamul Haque, dean of the faculty of business and economics at East West University; Ferdaus Ara Begum, CEO of Business Initiative Leading Development; Imran Matin, executive director of BRAC Institute of Governance and Development at BRAC University; Dr Kazi Iqbal, senior research fellow at the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies, and Dr M Tamim, a professor at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.

The other members are Dr Mohammad Abu Eusuf, professor of the department of development studies at the University of Dhaka; Professor Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow of the CPD, Dr Selim Raihan, professor of the department of economics at Dhaka University; Dr Sharmind Neelormi, professor of the department of economics at Jahangirnagar University; Dr Tasneem Arefa Siddiqui, founding chair of Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit, and Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office.

Related topic:
White paper on state of economywhite paper
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Panel will include issues beyond its mandate in white paper: Debapriaya

Panel will include issues beyond its mandate in white paper: Debapriaya

6d ago
Black money

BEA wants white paper, body to recover black money

6y ago

All corruption of last 10 years will be exposed: Cumilla Mayor elect Rifat

2y ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গার্মেন্টসকর্মী হত্যা মামলায় শাকিল-রুপা কারাগারে

বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনে গার্মেন্টসকর্মী রুবেল হত্যা মামলায় একাত্তর টেলিভিশন থেকে চাকরিচ্যুত শাকিল আহমেদ ও ফারজানা রুপাকে কারাগারে পাঠিয়েছেন ঢাকার আদালত।

এইমাত্র
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এস আলম গ্রুপের বিরুদ্ধে মানিলন্ডারিং আইনে সিআইডির অনুসন্ধান শুরু

৪০ মিনিট আগে
push notification