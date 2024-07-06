When will govt publish amended GDP data?

Says Prof Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir after export data correction

Journalists should ask the planning and finance ministers when the amended data of the revised gross domestic product (GDP) will be published after correcting nearly $14 billion in anomalies in export figures, an economist said today.

The result of the addition and subtraction of exports and imports is one of the four main pillars of the GDP, said Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, professor on the Department of Development Studies at the University of Dhaka.

When the GDP is projected, most of it is calculated based on estimates that have no real figures, he said.

However, exports and imports have real figures, said the professor.

He made the comments while speaking at a webinar on "Budget 2024-25: How will the economy's future look?" organised by the Forum for Bangladesh Studies.

As per the Export Promotion Bureau data, exports were $47.47 billion in the July-April period of fiscal 2023-24.

It has fallen by $13.8 billion to $33.67 billion after the correction, according to data released by the central bank.