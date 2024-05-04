US support sought to build Smart Bangladesh

ERD secretary sits with US delegation on the sidelines of the ADB annual meeting

The government has sought US support to implement the long-term economic vision of building a 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041.

Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) and alternate governor of Bangladesh to ADB, made the call in a meeting with a US delegation on the sidelines of the ADB Annual Meeting 2024 at Tbilisi in Georgia.

Alexia Latortue, assistant secretary for International Trade and Development of US Treasury, led the US delegation.

In the meeting, both the countries discussed climate cooperation and exchanged views on the reforms Bangladesh is currently undertaking for consolidating financial and fiscal discipline.

Stressing the need for climate finance, the ERD secretary said a huge investment would be required for Bangladesh's climate transition.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali joined an event on "Financing the Clean Energy Transition in South Asia" on the second day of the ADB Annual Meeting as a panellist and presented Bangladesh's vision for clean and green energy transition.

Ali also focused on building greater trust and confidence among South Asian countries to leverage their additional capacities in hydro, solar and other non-fossil fuel sources for meeting region's growing energy needs in a sustainable manner.

The minister emphasised on creating environment for domestic and foreign investors to bring finances in bankable energy projects and also sought ADB's support to this end.