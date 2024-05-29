Turnover at Dhaka bourse hits five-month low

The benchmark index also falls to a 3-year low

Shares listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) saw another major setback today when the daily market turnover hit a five-month low.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of a day's trading activity in the market, decreased 30.42 percent from the previous day to hit Tk 306 crore, a five-month low.

Mutual fund, telecom and travel and leisure sectors closed in positive territory while information technology, ceramics and non-bank financial institution sectors closed in negative territory.

Among the sectors, the textile sector dominated the turnover chart covering 13.61 percent of the market's total turnover.

The DSEX, the benchmark of the country's prime bourse, dropped 50.35 points, or 0.95 percent, to close the day at 5,228.53, the lowest in over 3 years.

Likewise, the DSES, the index that represents Shariah-based firms, fell 13.59 points, or 1.18 percent, to 1,138.96 while the DS30, the index that comprises the best blue-chip shares, dipped 16.79 points, or 0.89 percent, to 1,869.93.

Of the issues that changed hands on the DSE, 286 saw decline, 64 nudged higher, and 44 did not see any market movement.