Our Correspondent, Benapole
Mon Oct 21, 2024 09:22 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 09:30 PM

Trade through Benapole to remain suspended for 4 days until Oct 24

The suspension was imposed, as Indian minister will open a terminal at Petrapole on October 24
Trade through the Benapole land port remained suspended today, and the suspension will continue for the next three days as Indian Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate a modern passenger terminal at India's Petrapole land port on October 24.

The decision was made to ensure the security of Amit Shah, according to a letter sent by Kamlesh Shinei, manager of the Indian Port Authority, to the Bangladesh port authority.

Rashedul Sajib Nazir, deputy director for traffic at Benapole land port, confirmed the issuance of the letter.

Amit Shah will inaugurate the Petrapole passenger terminal of the India-Bangladesh international check post, said Karthik Chakraborty, general secretary of the Petrapole Clearing Agent Staff Welfare Association of India.

The Indian minister will open the terminal and visit the related facilities, he said.

During the trade suspension, there will be no restrictions on the movement of passengers through the Benapole-Petrapole route, said Imtiaz Bhuiyan, officer in charge of Benapole International Checkpost Immigration.

Security has been heightened across the entire Petrapole border area, and Indian Border Security Force and police forces will be on standby for Amit Shah's arrival.

