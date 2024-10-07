Trade through Benapole to be suspended for 5 days for Durga Puja

Import and export between Bangladesh and India through the Benapole port will be suspended for five consecutive days from Wednesday on the occasion of Durga Puja, the biggest annual festival for the Hindu community.

However, passengers with passports will travel through the land port as usual.

Deputy Director of Benapole Port, Sajib Nazir, confirmed the suspension today, citing an official letter they received from India, reports our Benapole correspondent.

According to the letter, import-export will be halted from Wednesday (October 9) to Monday (October 13) via the Petrapole-Benapole port and will resume on Tuesday (October 14).

Benapole Immigration Police Officer-in-Charge Imtiaz Bhuiyan and Md Sajib Nazir, deputy director of Benapole Land Port, also confirmed the closure due to Durga Puja and said movement of passport-holding passengers will remain unaffected during the period.