Trade thru Benapole-Petrapole port suspended for Indian home minister's visit

The import and export through Benapole-Petrapole land port remained suspended since this morning and it will continue till October 24.

The decision has been taken to strengthen security of Indian Home Minister Amit Shah as he is scheduled to inaugurate a modern passenger terminal at India's Petrapole land port.

Benapole Land Port Deputy Director (traffic) Rashedul Sajib Nazir confirmed the matter to our local correspondent.

Indian Port Authority Manager Kamlesh Shinei has sent a letter to the Bangladesh Port Authority regarding this.

Karthik Chakraborty, general secretary of the Petrapole Clearing Agent Staff Welfare Association of India, said Amit Shah will inaugurate the passenger terminal at the India-Bangladesh International Check Post on October 24. He is also scheduled to attend several programmes that day.

President of Benapole C&F Association Alhaj Shamsur Rahman said maximum security has been ensured at the border for the arrival of the union home minister of India at the Petrapole port area. That's why import-export has been suspended for four days from today to Thursday, he added.

However, Imtiaz Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Benapole International Checkpost Immigration, said movement of the passengers through the port will remain as usual.

Our Benapole correspondent reports that on the occasion of Amit Shah's arrival security has been beefed up across the entire Petrapole border area.

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) and police forces have been kept on standby. There is also a dog squad force.

Benapole's C&F traders on the other side said that no one is being allowed to enter without an identity card.