Tk 65,000 crore spent on ICT in 15 years, but progress falls short

The telecommunications and ICT sectors failed to make expected progress despite making a massive investment of Tk 65,000 crore in between 2010 and August 2024, according to a recent statement from the telecom ministry.

Telecom and ICT Adviser Nahid Islam expressed concern over the outcomes and said numerous projects were launched under the "Digital Bangladesh" initiative, but the anticipated benefits have not reached the country's population.

The ICT sector has implemented projects worth Tk 25,000 crore, while the post and telecommunications sector invested Tk 40,000 crore, according to the statement.

Bangladesh's performance in global rankings highlights the challenges the two sectors faced, it said.

In the June 2024 ICT Development Index, published by the United Nations International Telecommunication Union, Bangladesh scored 62 out of 100, placing it behind Myanmar, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Vietnam, and Bhutan.

Also, Bangladesh ranked 109th out of 147 countries for mobile internet speed and 108th for broadband speed in the May 2024 Ookla Speedtest Global Index, trailing nations such as Kenya, India, and Rwanda.

Bangladesh ranked 113th out of 174 countries in the IMF's Artificial Intelligence Readiness Index, and dropped five places to 82nd among 121 countries in the 2023 Digital Quality of Life Index by Surfshark, with its internet speed measured at 5 percent below the global average.

Freelancing, a potential growth area for the country's youth, is also lagging. According to CEO World's April 2024 report, Bangladesh ranked 29th out of 30 freelancing destinations, falling behind India and Pakistan.

The adviser said many projects are not being completed on time with frequent extensions causing significant delays.

He stressed the need for ensuring justified extensions to project.

He also recommended cost reductions, avoiding procrastination and providing regular updates to ensure timely completion.

"If these projects are completed properly, significant progress will be made in the internet and telecommunications sectors, ultimately benefiting the people of Bangladesh," he said.