Technical training contributed to skills development: ILO

Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, minister for education, poses for photographs at a high-level panel discussion at ILO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland recently. Photo: International Labour Organization

Bangladesh has formulated a National Skills Development Policy and established a unified national qualifications framework to enhance recognition of skills qualifications and facilitate up-skilling of the workforce, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on April 24.

Alongside that, the traditional technical and vocational education and training (TVET) system has evolved into an industry-relevant and skills-focused model in Bangladesh.

These transformations reflect the government's commitment to its development vision, complemented by significant financial contributions by development partners and technical expertise provided notably by the ILO.

However, challenges persist in realising Bangladesh's vision for the national skills system.

Therefore, the Global Skills Forum, hosted by the ILO Skills and Employability Branch on April 23-24, which had invited constituents and development partners to discuss challenges and partnerships in a changing world, featured an exclusive session dedicated to Bangladesh.

This high-level panel discussion was held at the ILO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Srinivas Reddy, chief of the Skills and Employability Branch, moderated the session.

Bangladesh's Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury attended the event and highlighted the nation's significant advancements in skills development, notably in ensuring accessibility and equity for marginalised groups such as women, indigenous communities, and persons with disabilities.

Chowdhury stressed the need to bridge the gap between the high-skill needs of industry and the generally low-skilled labour force, both nationally and more generally.

The minister called upon industrial sectors and development partners to take proactive steps to promote lifelong learning and enhance skills development, especially in emerging sectors like pharmaceuticals, ICT, and agro-food processing.

Among others, Farooq Ahmed, secretary general of the Bangladesh Employers' Federation, and Rezwana Saki, secretary of the Bangladesh Free Trade Union Congress, were also present from Bangladesh.