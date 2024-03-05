Business
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Tue Mar 5, 2024 06:22 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 06:28 PM

Most Viewed

Business

TCB imports 400 tonnes of chickpeas through Benapole

The import cost is Tk 85 a kg, but the TCB will sell it at Tk 55 a kg
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Tue Mar 5, 2024 06:22 PM Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 06:28 PM
TCB imports 400 tonnes of chickpeas through Benapole

Some 400 tonnes of chickpeas reached Benapole Port on Sunday imported by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

This is the first consignment of the 4,000 tonnes the TCB is planning to bring in from abroad for 2024's Ramadan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The chickpeas were released from the port on Monday after the completion of the quality checks, said Rabindra Singh, deputy commissioner of Benapole Custom House.

Each kilogramme of chickpea was imported at Tk 85, he said.

The TCB in a press release issued on February 14 said it will sell chickpeas at Tk 55 a kg.

Along with chickpeas, every TCB family cardholder will be able to purchase two litres of soybean oil or rice bran oil at Tk 100 a litre, 2 kgs of pulse at Tk 60 a kg and 5 kgs of rice at Tk 30 a kg, the statement read.

Related topic:
chickpeaChickpea importImported chickpeasTrading Corporation Bangladesh (TCB)TCB family cards
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Poverty in Bangladesh

2.1 million new poor in five months!

How the government failed ‘family card’ recipients

Ensure corruption-free distribution of Family Cards for the poor

Continue selling commodities through TCB at upazila level: HC to govt

Ramadan items dearer

জিআই পণ্য, জিআই ট্যাগ, জামদানি, টাঙ্গাইল শাড়ি, মসলিন,
|শিল্পখাত

জিআই পণ্যের বাণিজ্যিক সুবিধা নিতে পারেনি বাংলাদেশ

বিশেষজ্ঞদের মতে, সংশ্লিষ্টদের প্রথমে জিআই পণ্যগুলোর জন্য লোগো ও নির্দিষ্ট প্যাকেট তৈরি করা উচিত। এরপর তাদের উচিত ক্রেতা সংগঠনসহ অন্যান্য ব্যবসায়ী সংগঠনে পণ্যগুলো তালিকাভুক্ত করে প্রচার, ব্র্যান্ডিং...

এইমাত্র
|স্বাস্থ্য

গ্রামে গিয়ে সেবা দিন, সুযোগ-সুবিধা বাড়িয়ে দেবো: চিকিৎসকদের স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification