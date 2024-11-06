Taxpayers need not submit hard copies to VAT office

Aiming to encourage e-return filing and reduce hassles, taxpayers will no longer be required to submit hard copies related to value-added tax (VAT) returns to the VAT office if they file an e-return, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) said.

"After filing an online tax submission, the hard copy related to VAT returns will not have to be submitted to the VAT office," the tax administration said in a notification yesterday.

"There is no provision to have the tax submission or treasury invoice attested by the VAT officer," it noted.

However, if any taxpayer opts to submit a hard copy manually to the local VAT Circle Office, they will have to receive an attested copy from the Circle Office, it added.

In addition, they can submit it through post.

Welcoming the move, Ashraf Ahmed, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said each step towards automation is beneficial for businesses.

"The online VAT system has been working well, and NBR clarification on hard copy submissions is very welcome," he said.

The use of e-challans also offers increased convenience to businesses by reducing time and costs, he added.