Business
Star Business Report 
Sat May 4, 2024 03:37 PM
Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 03:42 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Tannery workers' minimum wage should be Tk 22,776: CPD 

Star Business Report 
Sat May 4, 2024 03:37 PM Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 03:42 PM
Why is our tannery industry stunted?
Besides environmental compliance, social compliance is another crucial factor in terms of which Bangladesh’s tanneries are lagging far behind. FILE PHOTO: STAR

The minimum wage of workers in the tannery industry should be Tk 22,776 considering the current market conditions and high inflation, according to a study by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD). 
 

A minimum wage of Tk 13,500 was fixed for the workers of the export-oriented tannery industry in 2018. But the owners did not implement that, said Tamim Ahmed, a senior research associate at CPD, at a discussion and media briefing on the new minimum wage for the workers in the sector at the CPD office in Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Tanners however opposed the proposal.

"Tannery owners are not doing well so implementation of the CPD proposed minimum wage is not possible," said Md Shaheen Ahmed, chairman of the Bangladesh Tanners Association at the event.

He said that their production costs have gone up because of increased electricity and gas tariffs.

Besides, he said because of the improper functioning of the tannery factories at the Savar Tannery Industrial Estate, tanners are compelled to sell leather to non-compliant Chinese companies at low prices.

Related topic:
tannery businessCPD
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Commodity prices soaring

Commodity prices soaring for domestic market distortion: CPD

1y ago

Global development cooperation must find new narratives: Debapriya

1y ago

Non-performing loans triple in 10 years: CPD report

1y ago
CPD’s three recommendations for next budget

Govt’s overdependence on loans hurting private sector

1m ago

CPD proposes Tk 17,568 as minimum wage for garment workers

6m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

উত্তর-পশ্চিমাঞ্চল, ময়মনসিংহগামী ট্রেনে শিডিউল বিপর্যয়

প্রতিটি ট্রেন দুই থেকে তিন ঘণ্টা দেরিতে চলছে

১৯ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

দেশের মানুষ বলেনি কেউ সরকারের বিরুদ্ধে ষড়যন্ত্র করেছে: মঈন খান

৫৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification