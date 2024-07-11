Summit-Friendship Solar Village wins Reuters’ Global Energy Transition Awards

The “Summit-Friendship Solar Village” project was announced as one of the winners at the Reuters’ Global Energy Transition Awards 2024 under the ‘Projects of Impact’ category in New York, USA recently. Photo: Summit Group

The 'Summit-Friendship Solar Village' project recently won Reuters' Global Energy Transition Awards 2024 under the 'Projects of Impact' category in New York, USA.

Located at the Kabilpur char in Gaibandha, this project was nominated for its concrete results in terms of improved energy affordability, and compensation for losses to improve local resilience for climate change.

This 57.6 kilowatt scalable solar microgrid now benefits 3,000 people from the remote sedimentary island and acts as a hub for other neighbouring islands in the river Brahmaputra.

"Summit wants to serve 100 percent of Bangladesh with infrastructures for electricity and communication. Some 'char' areas, which are outside the national grid, also deserve electricity," Muhammed Aziz Khan, chairman of Summit Power International, said.

"The award-winning Friendship NGO has done wonders. It's a privilege to provide solar energy to the 3,000 people of Char Kabilpur, in association with Friendship," he added.

"Anyone who has seen the mighty Jamuna river will understand that mainline power grids are not really possible here," said Runa Khan, founder of Friendship.

"This solar grid will provide income-generating opportunities and livelihoods, as well as opportunities for children's education.

"We want to thank Summit for its support," Runa added.

The solar village plays an integral role in allowing people from such isolated communities to access "modern" amenities.

Additionally, renewable solar energy also means less reliance on traditional fossil-fuel burning kerosene lamps, which give off toxic emissions and also present a fire hazard.