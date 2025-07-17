Stocks rise for second session

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange closed higher yesterday, extending its gains for the second consecutive session.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, rose 54.69 points, or 1.08 percent, to settle at 5,116.89.

The other indices also rose to end their trading. The Shariah-compliant DSES went up 0.86 percent to 1,112.05.The DS30, comprising blue-chip shares, increased 1.57 percent to close at 1,920.76.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, hit Tk 734.38 crore, up from Tk 653.69 crore in the previous session.

A total of 210,493 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 23.43 crore across 38 scrips.

Market breadth showed a positive picture, with 267 stocks advancing, 79 declining, and 51 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, the division also showed a more positive trading movement, with 151 gainers and 42 losers.

The B-category saw 58 stocks rise and 21 fall, while there was no trading in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, 15 issues advanced and 6 declined.

Corporate bonds saw two issues advance, while the government bond market saw two issues decline.

Among individual performers, Prime Insurance Company topped the gainers' list with a 9 percent rise, while GQ Ball Pen Industries was the worst performer, dropping 5 percent.