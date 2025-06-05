Stocks rebound just before Eid holiday

Indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose on the last day of trading yesterday before the beginning of the Eid festival, recovering from the previous day's losses.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, went up 44.29 points, or 0.94 percent, to close at 4,709.09.

The Shariah-compliant DSES index increased by 1.13 percent to end at 1,028.89, while the DS30, which tracks blue-chip stocks, rose by 0.92 percent to 1,762.36.

Turnover, a key indicator of market activity, hit Tk 224.49 crore yesterday, down from Tk 229.06 crore in the previous session.

A total of 77,709 trades were executed during the session, with block transactions accounting for Tk 15.88 crore across 32 scrips.

Market breadth was positive, with 277 issues advancing, 55 declining, and 64 remaining unchanged.

Among A Category shares, 160 advanced, 28 declined, and 30 remained unchanged. In the B Category, 63 scrips gained, while 11 declined. The N Category shares witnessed no trading activity.

Other segments had mixed trends, with 12 issues advancing and 5 declining in mutual funds, while corporate bonds saw one issue advancing and one declining.

Government securities saw one scrip advancing and one declining.

Sonargaon Textiles registered the highest gain of the day, surging 9 percent, while Northern Jute Manufacturing Co was the worst performer, falling 7 percent.