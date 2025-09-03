Stocks rebound

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange ended trading on a positive note yesterday, rebounding from the losses of the previous day as turnover also rose.

The benchmark DSEX gained 37.13 points, or 0.66 percent, to finish at 5,620.91.

The other indices also performed positively, as the Shariah-based DSES increased by 0.66 percent to 1,233.13, while the blue-chip DS30 went up 0.29 percent to 2,195.11.

Turnover, a key gauge of market activity, stood at Tk 1,278.06 crore, up from Tk 1,181 crore in the previous session.

Block trades accounted for a notable share, with transactions recorded across several scrips and overall trading amounting to Tk 19.06 crore.

Market breadth was firmly positive, with 220 issues advancing against 131 decliners, while 47 remained unchanged.

A-category stocks saw more winners than losers, while the B-category was mostly positive, and the N-category remained inactive.

By segment, mutual funds posted six gainers against 14 losers, corporate bonds saw just two issues decline, and the government bond market was evenly split, with one issue advancing and one declining.

On the day's performance table, Miracle Industries surged 10 percent to top the gainers' list, while GSP Finance Company (Bangladesh) declined 8 percent, making it the worst performer of the session.