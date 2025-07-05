Stocks end week on positive note 

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended last week on a positive note as turnover also increased, reflecting strong investor activity.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, rose 61 points, or 1.27 percent, to close at 4,894.

The DS30, which tracks blue-chip stocks, advanced 16 points to 1,836, while the DSES Index, comprising Shariah-compliant companies, gained 6 points to finish at 1,065, according to DSE data.

Despite a shortened trading week of four sessions due to the bank holiday on July 1, the DSE witnessed a surge in total turnover, indicating increased investor engagement.

The total turnover reached Tk 1,944 crore, up from Tk 1,813 crore recorded in the previous five-day trading week.

As a result, the average daily turnover jumped 34 percent to Tk 486 crore from Tk 363 crore the week before.

Banking led the turnover table, contributing over 16 percent of total weekly trades, followed by food and allied (13 percent), pharmaceuticals (12 percent), and textiles (11 percent). Mutual funds and IT also saw increased activity.

Market breadth was positive, as of the traded issues, 257 advanced, 103 declined, and 36 remained unchanged on the trading floor.

BRAC Bank topped the turnover chart, with Lovello Ice-cream, Beach Hatchery, Midland Bank, and Square Pharmaceuticals following.

Shares of Islami Bank Bangladesh rose the highest 31 percent to Tk 44.10, while Berger Paints Bangladesh experienced the steepest decline, dropping 11.34 percent to Tk 1,539.60.