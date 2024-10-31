Business
Star Business Report 
Thu Oct 31, 2024 11:18 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 11:41 AM

Business

Stock gains for third day amid regulatory optimism

Stocks extended gains for a third consecutive day, rising 0.86 percent in early trading today. 

The DSEX, the premier bourse of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, advanced 44.92 points, reaching 5209.76 as of 11:04 am.

Among the listed securities, 291 issues advanced, 66 declined, and 33 remained unchanged, with a total turnover hitting at Tk 205.13 crore.

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation led the rally gaining 15.95 percent to Tk 78.5, while Northern Jute Manufacturing Co Ltd saw the biggest decline. Its prices fell 8.20 percent to Tk 119.80. 

The current market optimism follows the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission's recent announcement that it will seek policy support from the government.

