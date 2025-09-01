Startup Bangladesh appoints new MD

Startup Bangladesh Limited, the sole government-owned venture capital company under the ICT Division, has appointed Nurul Hai as its new managing director (MD).

Prior to this appointment, Hai served as vice-president at the Washington DC-based Small Enterprise Assistance Fund (SEAF), where he spearheaded investments and sustainable growth initiatives for start-ups in emerging markets.

Bringing over 16 years of experience in venture capital, impact funds, asset management, and banking across Asia, East Africa, and the Caribbean, Hai is expected to inject both strategic vision and global perspective into Bangladesh's start-up ecosystem, according to a statement.

Reflecting on his new role, Hai remarked: "True transformation occurs when speed converges with responsibility. Our objective is to cultivate a strong pipeline in which founders scale with clarity and transparency, while investors secure timely and profitable exits."

Under his leadership, Startup Bangladesh aims to pursue a structured, dynamic, and globally aligned strategy, fostering stronger partnerships and unlocking new opportunities for Bangladeshi start-ups on the international stage, the statement added.