The bank has also got new faces in the top tier

Sharif Zahir has been unanimously elected as the chairman of United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB).

The election took place at a board meeting of the bank today at the corporate office of UCB.

Additionally, Tanvir Khan has been elected as the executive committee chairman, Md Shazzad Hossoin as the vice-chairman, Md Yusuf Ali as the chairman of the risk management committee and Obaidur Rahman as the chairman of the audit committee.