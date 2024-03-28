Shares on DSE bounce back

The key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) bounced back today a day after it suffered a major decline.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the prime bourse of Bangladesh, went up by 15.64 points, 0.27 percent, to close the day at 5,778. The index plunged 71.71 points, or 1.22 percent, yesterday.

The DSES, the index that represents Shariah-compliant firms, rose 0.17 percent to 1,254.54. However, the DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, shed 0.04 percent to 2,011.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, slumped 23.70 percent to Tk 411 crore, the lowest in three months.

Of the issues that traded on the DSE, 221 gained, 120 declined, and 54 did not see any price swing.