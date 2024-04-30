Shams Zaman, PwC Bangladesh’s new country managing partner

He has over 28 years of professional experience

Shams Zaman has been appointed as the country managing partner of PwC Bangladesh.

He will be the principal interface of PwC practices in Bangladesh, the company said in a statement today.

Zaman has over 28 years of professional experience and has previously worked with Citi.

He was responsible for global subsidiaries, local corporates, financial institutions, public sector client coverage and origination business, according to the statement.

During his tenure, he also served as the head of markets sales and structuring and head of structured finance for Bangladesh.

Prior to joining Citi, where he spent over 20 years, Zaman worked for a boutique investment bank where he led capital markets and corporate finance business.

Zaman holds MBA and BBA degrees and he has also completed an executive education programme on leading strategic growth.

"We firmly believe in Bangladesh's promising growth trajectory and stay committed to contributing to its momentum by expanding our market presence," said Sanjeev Krishan, chairman of PwC in India and PwC Bangladesh.

"With Shams' extensive expertise, we're confident that PwC Bangladesh will be successfully expanding our client base, exceeding our stakeholder expectations and delivering tailored solutions to their unique business challenges."

On the appointment, Zaman said: "I am very excited to be a part of the PwC Network."

"Bangladesh stands at the cusp of transformation and I am eager to collaborate with our talented team, both locally and from across the network, harnessing collective strengths to innovate, strategise, and deliver exceptional results for our stakeholders that will propel our organisation to new heights and make a positive impact in our nation's growth agenda."