Scooter sales rev up as riders seek comfort

Local retailers post up to 65% rise in monthly scooter sales

Scooter sales achieved a significant growth since the beginning of 2024 in Bangladesh thanks to its rising popularity among men and women as a safe and comfortable vehicle.

The retailers of the two-wheeler have reported 30 percent to as high as 65 percent year-on-year rise in local sales since last January.

"The use of scooter is growing in urban and rural areas as they ensure a comfortable journey in short rides," said Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors Limited, the sole distributor of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh.

Some are picking scooters for their affordability and suitability for travels while some are considering it a fashion statement, he said.

"But now we are failing to fulfil the market demand as the mandatory requirement of clearing full payment in advance has cut its imports."

Chennai-based multinational motorcycle manufacturer TVS Motor Company is the scooter market leader in Bangladesh, occupying around 40 percent of the industry, followed by Suzuki with 30 percent stake, according to industry people.

Other global and local brands which retail scooter in Bangladesh include Yamaha, Honda, Hero Honda, Runner and Walton.

Since 2024's January, some 875 scooters were sold every month on an average, which used to hover around 622 in the same period of the previous year, experts said.

Hafizur Rahman, chairman of Runner Group, which sales electric and fossil fuel-run scooters, said the two-wheelers of both the segments have witnessed a significant growth.

"People who want safe and comfortable rides prefer scooters than motorcycles."

The possibility of falling victim to an accident while riding a scooter is low, which propelled sales of the vehicle to a great extent, he said.

AKM Tauhidur Rahman, chief operating officer at Suzuki Bangladesh, said sales of Suzuki scooters witnessed a significant increase since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biplob Kumar Roy, CEO of TVS Auto Bangladesh, said sales of TVS scooters increased around 65 percent year-on-year in the last three months.

TVS sold 500 units of scooters every month since January, up from regular sales of 300 units, he said.

He said TVS retails two models of scooters of 125cc and 110cc and both of them have seen a huge rise in demand.

Urbanisation has increased the demand for personal transportation options and scooters offer a convenient and affordable solutions for mobility, said Rahman of Suzuki Bangladesh.

Motorcycle retailers are launching new and up-to-date models to expand their market share in Bangladesh.

Despite posting significant increase in sales, scooters currently have only 2 percent share in the total motorcycle market.